Kansas City 'separates' with employee who posted since-deleted post on Harrison Butker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas' office Thursday announced the employee behind a since-deleted social media post about Harrison Butker is no longer employed by the city.

An aide to Lucas said the city separated with the employee for "violation of City policy by posting outside the scope of authorized City communications."

The post, which was deleted after about an hour, came days after Butker gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College.

Lucas posted an apology for the post, describing it as "clearly inappropriate."

A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account.



The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) May 16, 2024

The city's post generated a firestorm of reaction, which led to harassing behavior directed toward involved employees at City Hall.

Last Friday, Lucas released a letter detailing the harassment to city employees and also released a letter directed toward Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey calling for a cooling of the temperature on the issue given the harassment.

