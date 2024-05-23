Watch Now
Kansas City 'separates' with employee who posted since-deleted post on Harrison Butker

The KCMO City Hall in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 12:25 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 13:25:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas' office Thursday announced the employee behind a since-deleted social media post about Harrison Butker is no longer employed by the city.

An aide to Lucas said the city separated with the employee for "violation of City policy by posting outside the scope of authorized City communications."

The post, which was deleted after about an hour, came days after Butker gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College.

Lucas posted an apology for the post, describing it as "clearly inappropriate."

The city's post generated a firestorm of reaction, which led to harassing behavior directed toward involved employees at City Hall.

Last Friday, Lucas released a letter detailing the harassment to city employees and also released a letter directed toward Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey calling for a cooling of the temperature on the issue given the harassment.

