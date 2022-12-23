Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City shelter Hope Faith opens for overnight assistance

Hope Faith.jpg
Matt McCabe/KSHB
Hope Faith.jpg
Posted at 2:27 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 15:27:30-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 100 people sought shelter earlier this week thanks to expanded hours at a Kansas City, Missouri, shelter.

Hope Faith Shelter, located at 705 Virginia Ave., recently extended hours to include overnight.

With the longer hours, the shelter is now open 20 hours a day this winter.

“I always encourage, ‘Ask them is there any way they can go strategize with the person,’” Doug Langner with Hope Faith said. “Maybe your local township has opened a warming center. Make that call for them, help them out. They may not know.”

More information about Hope Faith is available online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.