Kansas City shelter Hope Faith opens for overnight assistance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 100 people sought shelter earlier this week thanks to expanded hours at a Kansas City, Missouri, shelter.

Hope Faith Shelter, located at 705 Virginia Ave., recently extended hours to include overnight.

With the longer hours, the shelter is now open 20 hours a day this winter.

“I always encourage, ‘Ask them is there any way they can go strategize with the person,’” Doug Langner with Hope Faith said. “Maybe your local township has opened a warming center. Make that call for them, help them out. They may not know.”

