Kansas City sledders a match for Sunday blizzard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the weekend blizzard emptying roads across the area, often the only people out were those trying to get to a sledding hill.

“We won’t be able to go to school tomorrow, so I’m excited,” said Harper and Graham, sledding buddies.

Sledding, like the weather, has ups and downs.

Chris Morrison, KSHB 41 Zipping down the hill in a KCMO park

“I want to go sledding, but it’s been really windy and cold,” said one sledder.

The blowing snow made it tough to enjoy a day on a hill.

“The plan was to take our two-year-old sledding and we didn’t realize it’s going to be a whiteout,” said Riley, another person out at Brookside Park.

Chris Morrison, KSHB 41 Sledders in KCMO blizzard

“It’s just so cold. I did not expect it to be this cold, another sledder said. "We are ready to go home. I hope we don’t have school Tuesday.

One person had safety on their mind.

I hope everyone drives safe,” said another person.

But there was good news even with the howling wind and unrelenting snow.

“The girls were so excited, talking all day," Leann Cruce, Love Letters KC. "When they were going to get the call, if they were going to get the call, how many days they would be out of school.”

High school students from Liberty captured their excitement.

“All five of those girls are seniors," Cruce said. So the fact that they are this excited for a snow day, they know they are probably few and far between. When they go off to college, you don’t get many of them. They were so excited at even the thought of them."

Parents on the hill also had to roll with the changes.

“It was a nice break," said one parent. "It’s going to be a little extended a couple of days this week. I think they are getting anxious to get back to school, but we will fight the weather for a couple of days. I’m glad they are playing in the snow, but everyone’s ready for their routine again.

“Lots of arts and crafts, stay inside, bundle up, play with Play-Doh and get creative,” Riley said. “I’m good for some more snow days.”

On the list of things to do Monday, students said sledding, watching movies, reading and sleeping were the most popular.

