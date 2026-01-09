Kansas City small business left with thousands of Chiefs postseason merch following team's early exit

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Kansas City small businesses are dealing with an unexpected challenge this year: boxes of Chiefs playoff merchandise they can't sell after the team's early postseason exit.

For nearly a decade, local shops have counted on one thing after Christmas — Chiefs playoff football driving sales during what's typically a slower retail period. But this season ended earlier than expected, leaving many businesses with inventory meant for a deep postseason run.

"Their success has helped us immensely," said LeAnn Cruce, owner of Love Letters in Liberty.

Love Letters, a custom merchandise shop in Liberty, found itself with thousands of Chiefs items after the team's playoff elimination. The business posted a humorous social media video showing stacks of unopened boxes, highlighting a reality many Kansas City small businesses are facing.

"We just posted a reel, kind of explaining and laughing about how for the past 10 years, we've been able to just kind of assume that we are going to be selling Chiefs merchandise and cheering the Chiefs on after Christmas," said Cruce.

The challenge is particularly difficult for businesses that create custom merchandise, which requires months of advance planning.

"We make a lot of our things custom. And so it takes about eight months to get it in. So we bought this stuff eight months ago," Cruce said.

Despite the unexpected inventory situation, Love Letters is finding creative solutions to move the merchandise.

"I mean, we have thousands that came in afterwards. Just because we do everything every year. We are figuring out backup plans and ways to kind of get this stuff still to the fans in the city," Cruce said.

The Chiefs' decade of success has been a major help for Kansas City small businesses, providing crucial revenue during traditionally slow winter months.

"Their success has helped us immensely. It's been the biggest thing for our business that we could have ever imagined," Cruce said.

Even without postseason football this year, Cruce said they're still grateful for the team's impact on the community.

"We are not taking anything for granted, and we are still so grateful and such huge fans," Cruce said.

Most of the playoff merchandise will go on sale, and Love Letters is already excited to start working on new items for next season.

