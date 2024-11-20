Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City South Loop project work continues with drilling, digging test holes

South Loop Project.png
Courtesy <a href="https://kcsouthloopproject.org/" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21a1-df00-ab7e-f1a94b660000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1732132211181,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-8300-d240-adef-af1986450000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1732132211181,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-8300-d240-adef-af1986450000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://kcsouthloopproject.org/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000193-4b1f-dc01-a7d3-fb1fee260000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;http://kcsouthloopproject.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000193-4b1f-dc01-a7d3-fb1fee1b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">http://kcsouthloopproject.org</a>
South Loop Project.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers behind the South Loop Project in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, said Wednesday that work continues on the project as 2024 draws to a close.

For the last several weeks, contracts have been completing “preliminary field work” that includes the drilling and digging of test holes.

The project aims to “cap” the stretch of Interstate 670 on the south side of the downtown loop with a publicly accessible park with various amenities.

By the end of 2024, organizers hope to have onboarded the construction manager/general contractor for the project. The firm would be responsible for overseeing project planning, budgeting and construction. Kansas City, Missouri, put out a call in September for companies interested in serving as the manager/contractor of the project.

As fieldwork continues, organizers say residents may notice traffic changes and other design activities around the area.

Cost for the project has varied but is expected to run more than $200, with funding coming from federal, state, local, and civic support.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone