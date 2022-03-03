Kansas City Starbucks employees to hold protest over alleged anti-union tactics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City Starbucks workers are holding a protest Thursday at 3 p.m. over alleged anti-union tactics from the company.

The protest will begin with a press conference followed by demonstrations at the Country Club Plaza and Overland Park Convention Center Starbucks locations.

"The protests coincide with mandatory, anti-union 'captive audience' meetings that Starbucks is hosting to discourage unionization," a release from protesters said.

The list of speakers at the conference include:

