Kansas City Starbucks employees to hold protest over alleged anti-union tactics

Joshua Bessex/AP
FILE — Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. The employees used the store to do an interview with a local television station about their unionizing effort. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Posted at 2:00 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 15:00:31-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City Starbucks workers are holding a protest Thursday at 3 p.m. over alleged anti-union tactics from the company.

The protest will begin with a press conference followed by demonstrations at the Country Club Plaza and Overland Park Convention Center Starbucks locations.

"The protests coincide with mandatory, anti-union 'captive audience' meetings that Starbucks is hosting to discourage unionization," a release from protesters said.

The list of speakers at the conference include:

  • Two Starbucks employees
  • Rabbi Doug Alpert of Congregation Kol Ami and the Vice President of Missouri Faith Voices
  • Clarence Brown, the President of United Auto Workers Local 31
  • Terrence Wise, a McDonald’s worker and a leader in Stand Up KC and the Missouri Workers Center
