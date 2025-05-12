KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Trump administration announced a 90-day pause Monday morning on tariffs on goods coming from China after the two countries participated in trade talks over the weekend.

The U.S. is cutting the tarriff on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%.

Kansas City store stockpiles toys despite 90-day tariff pause

Kansas City business owners said the move does not help them plan for future sales.

“I cannot gamble that things will change and be fine and end up with no toys on the shelves at Christmas,” Holly Pollard, Brookside Toy & Science owner, said.

John Batten, KSHB/41 Brookside Toy & Science owner works to stock store



Since the Trump administration announced tariffs of up to 145%, Pollard has been stockpiling toys of all kinds in her basement. She said news of a tariff pause does not change her strategy to increase inventory ahead of the holiday season.

“Already in my industry, the fourth quarter, which matters so much to us, is going to be different," she said.”

Some manufacturers are working with smaller stores like Pollard’s. She said a handful of businesses are allowing her to hold off on paying her invoice for three or four months.

In some cases, she said, they are waiting until December 1st.

Pollard said she is not able to order all of the toys she would like. Many products she wanted are not available to order and companies told her they aren’t producing more this year.

John Batten, KSHB/41 Plenty of toys at Brookside Toy & Science



UMKC supply chain economist Larry Wigger knew the pause was an option. He said business leaders and owners need stability to pivot their plans, especially if the Trump Administration continues to push for domestic production.

"With this on again, off again, let's make a deal approach to tariffs, you are not going to do it," Wigger said.

Pollard is hoping a 90-day pause means she can get a few more toys for Kansas City kids.

“Ship them,” Pollard said. “And if we can get those in, then that should be slightly higher prices, but not the crazy stuff we were expecting.”

Pollard plans to meet with toy manufacturers in the next few weeks to determine how much inventory she can stock up on in the coming months.

