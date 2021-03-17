Kansas City Street Car extends weekend hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Street Car is extending its weekend hours through 11 p.m., the KC Street Car authority announced Wednesday.

The extension is due to an increase in activity levels in downtown Kansas City as COVID-19 cases have decreased and vaccines have become more available, according to a news release.

“This initial service increase is an important first step as we respond to a recent growth in ridership demand and we will continue to work together with our downtown partners to support the reemergence of resident, business and visitor activity downtown,” Tom Gerend, executive director with the KC Streetcar Authority, said in the release.

The full KC Street Car hours are:

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

6 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday.

7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday.

7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday.

Even with the extended hours, mitigation efforts still will be in place.

This includes mid-day cleaning and end-of-day cleaning of all streetcars on a daily basis. All riders must wear masks when riding the street car and at street car stops.

There also will be hand sanitizer dispenser on all street cars and social distancing is encouraged.

