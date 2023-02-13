Watch Now
Kansas City Streetcar adjusting services for Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

Jonathan Goede
Posted at 3:01 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 16:01:52-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Streetcar will adjust its services on Wednesday to accommodate the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

Rather than operate on its usual routes, two RideKC buses will offer pick-up services beginning at 6 a.m.

The buses will operate until it's safe to resume the KC Streetcar after the parade, but that time will be determined on Wednesday.

Below are the routes that the RideKC buses will operate on:

  • North Loop at 7th & Main
  • Library at 9th & Main
  • Metro Center at 12th & Main
  • Power & Light at 14th & Main
  • Kauffman Center at 16th & Main
  • Crossroads at 19th & Main

