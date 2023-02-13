Kansas City Streetcar adjusting services for Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Streetcar will adjust its services on Wednesday to accommodate the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

Rather than operate on its usual routes, two RideKC buses will offer pick-up services beginning at 6 a.m.

The buses will operate until it's safe to resume the KC Streetcar after the parade, but that time will be determined on Wednesday.

Below are the routes that the RideKC buses will operate on:

North Loop at 7th & Main

Library at 9th & Main

Metro Center at 12th & Main

Power & Light at 14th & Main

Kauffman Center at 16th & Main

Crossroads at 19th & Main

—