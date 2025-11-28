Kansas City streetcar expansion brought more visitors Thursday to Country Club Plaza lighting ceremony

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan . He spent Thanksgiving night on a Kansas City streetcar talking to passengers about how much easier it was to get to the Plaza Lighting Ceremony. He also found out more people likely attended the ceremony because of the ease of taking the streetcar to the iconic shopping district.

The Kansas City streetcar's recent expansion that includes the Country Club Plaza is drawing larger crowds to one of the city's most beloved holiday traditions — the annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony.

Hours before the ceremony began, the streetcar was already transporting visitors from across the metro area and beyond to witness the iconic display of lights that has captivated Kansas City for decades.

"I think it's just going to bring more people down here, and open up the community more to the Plaza lights," said Caroline Hogan, a public relations representative for the Country Club Plaza.

The free streetcar service, which now connects the River Market south to UMKC, has become a popular transportation option for both locals and tourists.

"I'm glad they opened up the extension, said Timothy Bills, who lives in the Columbus Park neighborhood at the north end of the streetcar line. "It's been a real game-changer in terms of getting around."

Bills believes the streetcar creates connections that other forms of transportation cannot match.

"I think that we can develop a much bigger sense of community," Bills said. "It cuts through a city the way a highway can't. Highways give us a bunch of little bubbles; the streetcar has us all standing shoulder to shoulder."

Vincent Williamson, a regular streetcar rider, believes the expansion will boost tourism throughout the city.

As the lighting ceremony approached, more out-of-town visitors began arriving on the streetcar. Kellie Sap and her husband traveled from Oklahoma to celebrate their 20-year wedding anniversary.

The also used the streetcar to explore the city.

"I think it's the best way to see KC," Sap said.

David Duncan visited from Topeka specifically to experience the Plaza lighting and chose the streetcar to beat the rush in and out of the event.

"We thought it would probably be easier getting to and from the plaza, not have to fight all the parking and all the people after the event's over, jet back up to the north side of town and get out of here," Duncan said.

Not everyone used the streetcar to reach the Plaza.

Edgar Rivera from Olathe drove to pick up his wife from the airport, so they decided to drive into the Plaza, but has used the transit system before.

"We have used it a couple times, it's very useful," Rivera said.

The streetcar's value became most apparent after dark, about an hour before the lights were switched on. Families, friends and strangers packed in vehicles shoulder to shoulder, all heading to the same destination.

Megan Wylie, who rode the streetcar from the Power & Light District, said the crowds highlight the importance of public transportation as Kansas City prepares to host World Cup matches in 2026.

"People are going to start talking about how important public transportation is, not just for a major city like us, but for any city," Wylie said.

