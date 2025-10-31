Kansas City submits successful application to host Men's 2031 Rugby World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is one of 27 cities that have successfully submitted an application to host the men’s Rugby World Cup USA in 2031.

World Rugby made the announcement Thursday in advance of the 2031 event, which will be the first Rugby World Cup to be held in the United States.

Joining Kansas City in advancing to the applicant phase is Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Birmingham, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles Region, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, St. Louis, Vancouver, and Washington DC.

Over the next 14 months, officials will review applications to assess the feasibility of team base camps, in-depth venue evaluations, and learning more about hosting requirements, opportunities, and legacy potential.

The group hopes to winnow the number of cities to the “Candidate Phase” by the end of 2026.

The final selection of host cities and venues is targeted for after the completion of the Rugby World Cup 2027.

“This is an exciting and collaborative journey,” World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said in a news release Thursday . “Rugby World Cup 2031 will be more than a tournament. It will be a nationwide celebration of sport, community and culture, reflecting the diversity and dynamism of the United States.”

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas took to social media Friday to express his excitement about Kansas City’s application.

“We can’t wait to host the world once more for one of the most exciting tournaments in sport, which already has a great following in Kansas City,” Lucas said.

Over the summer, CPKC Stadium in KCMO hosted several rugby matches .

Following the Men’s Rugby World Cup in 2031, the United States will host the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2033.

