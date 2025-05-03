U.S. women's rugby team breaks attendance record with 10,518 fans Friday night at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a record-breaking Friday night at CPKC Stadium for the U.S. women's rugby team, as 10,518 fans in attendance, a number "far and away more than before," according to match organizers.

Pre-game rituals familiar to Kansas City-area fans included tailgating, generations of sports fans getting together, and May weather, with both wind and rain.

One fan, Kim Brayer, told KSHB 41 reporter Fe Silva, it felt like the Fourth of July.

And all of it happened in and around the first stadium built specifically for a professional women's sports team.

But one big difference was the sport being played on the field: fans were not there to watch Chawinga and the KC Current, but to cheer on the U.S. women's rugby team.

Kim, and her daughter, Emma are season ticket holders for the Current, but they enjoyed a rugby match for the first time — even with limited knowledge of the game.

When asked if she understands rugby, Kim’s answer was direct: “Not at all. Not at all.”

Sally Williams was one of the most excited fans in line.

“I only know that it's kind of like football,” she said.

She might not be familiar with the game, but she knows the players — especially the star of the team, Ilona Maher.

“I love Ilona, and I'm so excited to see her play,” Sally said. “She's kind of an icon, and she shows girls that it's okay to be strong and it's okay to be different.”

Sally was there with her aunt and uncle, Bobby Curry, a passionate rugby fan.

“I'm always excited to share the game," Curry said. "My father shared it with me, and I'm just happy to pass that along to the younger generation."

Sally was one of many fans who told us they were there to show support for Ilona.

Melody Baker and her daughter were also there for Ilona. It was also a chance for them to visit CPKC.

“It's been a little hard to get tickets,” Baker said.

According to a Canadian family at the stadium, Kansas City fans know how to make people feel welcomed, even their teams are rivals.

The Clarke family traveled from Calgary, Canada, to support their team.

“We love it," said EJ Clarke. "It's so nice here.”

“Everybody is so friendly" Leigh Clarke. EJ's dad, said. "Did I mention there's a lot of BBQ here?”

Both Leigh and EJ Clarke are rugby players.

Kansas City's traditional foods are something the Kansas City Sports Commission hopes more people will get to try as the city works to be selected to host the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2033.

"Here in KC, you know, we will take advantage of any opportunity we can,” said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC.

The Clarke Family, who spent the morning exploring the city, believes Kansas City is ready for the Women's Rugby World Cup.

