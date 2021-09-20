Watch
Kansas City, surrounding counties under severe thunderstorm watch

Posted at 3:43 PM, Sep 20, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City metropolitan area is part of an area in extreme eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri under a severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. Monday.

In the NWS' latest alert, counties under watch include Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas and Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte and Lafayette counties in Missouri.

The department also made an alert via Twitter, where they said to look for hail, lightning and high speed winds.

