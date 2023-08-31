Watch Now
Kansas City Swifties wait in online queue as The Eras tour comes to theaters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift released a trailer Thursday morning announcing The Eras Tour is hitting the big screens on Oct. 13.

Fans in Kansas City almost immediately had to wait in online queues to purchase tickets, which are only available for AMC Theatres.

The concert movie is a chance for fans who weren't able to obtain tickets to the record-breaking tour — which is infamously remembered for the Ticketmaster fiasco in November 2022 — to experience what Swift calls "the most meaningful, electric experience of (her) life so far."

Swift even encourages fans to dress up in "Eras attire," trade friendship bracelets and to sing and dance — a similar atmosphere to what fans have created throughout the tour.

