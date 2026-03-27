Kansas City talk radio personality announces run to replace retiring Graves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City-area radio talk show host posted on Facebook on Friday he is launching a campaign to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R - 6th District, Missouri).

In a social media post Friday morning , radio personality Chris Stigall announced he would be leaving his Monday through Friday weekday radio show, “Waking up America!” on the Salem Radio Network , to launch a bid to become Graves’ successor.

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“President Trump is going to need all the reinforcement he can get in Washington, and that’s why I’ve decided I’m going to leave my show. I’m going to leave this microphone, and I’m going to enter the arena today,” Stigall said. “I’m running to earn your vote if you live in Missouri’s 6th Congressional District, my home.”

In the post, Stigall said he wouldd have more information in the coming week.

The Missouri Secretary of State’s website shows Stigall filed to run for the 6th District by submitting campaign paperwork at 3:55 p.m. Friday.

Candidates interested in running for this fall’s mid-term elections have a deadline of 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, to announce their candidacy.

Three Democrats have filed to earn the party’s nomination in the primary, all from the Kansas City area: Josh Smead, Scot Pondelick and Matt Levine.

In a phone interview Friday afternoon with KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan, the outgoing Graves offered his thoughts on a possible run by Stigall.

“I think he would do a wonderful job, but we’ll have to see if he does file or not,” Graves said of Stigall.

Another person rumored to be interested in the job is Kansas City, Missouri, Councilman Nathan Willett.

Officially, Willett has filed paperwork seeking to run for the Missouri State Senate in the 34th District.

In a statement to KSHB 41 News on Friday, Willett focused on the career of Graves.

“The people of north Missouri deserve an open and competitive primary to decide who their next Congressman or Congresswoman (is),” Williett said in an email to KSHB 41 News reporter Lily O’Shea Becker. “Today should be about Sam Graves’ legacy, not who is lining up to replace him.”

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