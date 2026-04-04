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Teens, between the ages of 14 and 18, got a chance to put on their professional hats and get hands-on, real-world hiring experience Saturday.

Kansas City teens gain real-world hiring experience at mock interview day

The event, put on by Youth Ambassadors, was an educational employment program designed to empower underserved teenagers with important life skills, soft job skills, creative expression and connection with adult mentors.

Jason Gould Kansas City teens gain valuable real-world hiring experience at Youth Ambassadors mock interview day

The day consisted of mock interviews with working professionals, confidence and communication strength-building activities, and breakout sessions on what employers look for in candidates.

Students from across the Kansas City metro received practical insight on how to better prepare for future educational and work opportunities.

Youth Ambassadors Executive Director Monique Johnston helped organize the event.

Jason Gould Monique Johnston, Youth Ambassador Executive director

“We want our youth to walk into future interviews confident and ready to sell their skills and how they’ve overcome challenges," Johnston said. "And really (be) ready to succeed when their next opportunity presents itself."

Hehbian Brassell, a student at Crossroads Student Academy, said the day left him better prepared and more confident.

Jason Gould Hehbian Brassell, a student at Crossroads Student Academy

“It made me more comfortable because even though it is like a job, it feels like low, less stakes," Brassell said. "So, I can be more outward when I’m talking to them. So, I feel like it helped me prepare for the real thing."

The Youth Ambassadors also holds other events throughout the year, including financial literacy and health and wellness.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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