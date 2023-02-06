Kansas City ties high temperature record Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s weather Monday mirrored that of Phoenix, home of Super Bowl LVII, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play on Sunday.
The National Weather Service said that as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, Kansas City International Airport set a record high temperature of 70 degrees.
The mark ties the record originally set back in 1904.
🌡️Record heat reached!— ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) February 6, 2023
The airport just hit 70° which ties a century old record for Kansas City today set back in 1904 #winterheat #kcwx @KSHB41 @MikeNiccoKSHB41 @lnanderson @WesWeather @JeffPennerKSHB pic.twitter.com/mm9BzYuGjU
While temps were toasty on Monday, the forecast calls for a moderation of temperatures throughout the rest of the week.
