Kansas City ties high temperature record Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s weather Monday mirrored that of Phoenix, home of Super Bowl LVII, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said that as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, Kansas City International Airport set a record high temperature of 70 degrees.

The mark ties the record originally set back in 1904.

While temps were toasty on Monday, the forecast calls for a moderation of temperatures throughout the rest of the week.

