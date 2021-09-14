Kansas City to open an emergency rental assistance center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rent has been a concern for many as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause work instability. Kansas City is opening a center Friday to help those in need apply for aid.

According to a release, the department has frequently received incomplete or incorrectly filled out applications for federal assistance programs that could help residents with rent and utilities, and this is slowing down the disbursement of aid.

“The biggest challenge issue we have in processing applications is incorrect or insufficient information, so this will help us process the applications faster and get the money out faster to those who need it most,” Jennifer Tidwell, interim director of the Housing and Community Development Department, said in the release.

The Kansas City Emergency Rental Assistance Center (KCERAC) is opening at 1 p.m. on Friday at 4400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Kansas City, inside the Housing and Community Development Department offices.

The center will be open by appointment only on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. After that, it will be open regularly on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. It will be open Thursdays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Those hoping to make an appointment can schedule one by calling (816) 513-4501.

There will also be events from the department to help those in need of assistance learn more about the application process.

There are currently three Saturday sessions scheduled at Manual Career Technical High School, 1215 E. Truman Rd on Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, all from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Since Aug. 30, nearly 75% of federal funding has been disbursed, according to the release. Nearly 2,400 households have received an average of $4,249 in assistance.