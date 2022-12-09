Watch Now
Kansas City to pitch in $75K to install warning curtains near Independence Avenue bridge

Independence Avenue Bridge
Posted at 12:22 PM, Dec 09, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Kansas City Terminal Railroad have agreed to split the costs of installing a clearance curtain near the Independence Avenue bridge.

The bridge, located near Wilson and Independence Avenues, is notorious for getting crashed into by tractor trailers.

A city spokesperson confirmed KCMO and the KCTR agreed to a 50/50 split for the project, which will cost $150,000.

There wasn't any immediate timeline for when the clearance curtains would be installed.


