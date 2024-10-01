Kansas City to receive $12 million to spend on planting new trees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders in Kansas City, Missouri, are one step closer to receiving $12 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help the city buy and plant new trees.

The Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee recommended Tuesday the city accept the grant. The full city council will make a final decision Thursday afternoon.

The USDA does not require a local match from the city.

Terms of the grant dictate the city must place new trees in what the Department of Justice designates as Opportunity Zones. Those areas cover about two-thirds of the city’s urban core. The trees will go in public places, mostly on rights of way.

City staff believe the grant can help the city ingrate its tree canopy by 17% in targeted areas. Planting new trees also aligns with the 2022 Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan which calls for preserving the canopy, planting native trees and reducing greenhouse gases.

Anaudit from March 2023 examining the city’s tree management practices recommended the city seek a grant to assist with canopy needs.

Money from the grant would be available to the city for five years.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

