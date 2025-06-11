Kansas City to try vacant storefront pilot program to fill empty spaces ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Kansas City is launching a new storefront revitalization program this summer aimed at filling vacant properties in the historic 18th and Vine District and other areas ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The initiative will offer free or reduced leases in vacant storefronts to selected businesses, with lease terms ranging from three months to a year. Pop-up opportunities and artist residencies could also be an option. The city is looking for small local and national food, retail businesses and artists.

Nia Webster with the city's neighborhood's department said these are lessons learned from the NFL draft, and this time the event is over a 40 day span.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Nia Webster, Assistant Director, Kansas City Neighborhoods Department

"So why can't we as a city create other opportunities that give small businesses, our artists, our Kansas City makers, to be closer to where the tourism is going to happen, the activations are going to happen, just where people are going to be, so they don't get passed by. People don't have to try to find them, and they can sell," said Nia Webster, Assistant Director of the Neighborhoods Department.

The city council has allocated $1.4 million to support activation stipends and lease subsidies. The program will provide small businesses and property owners with a fixed stipend to assist with merchandising, staffing or art instillation. The lease amount would be determined by location and negotiation with the property owner. Those amounts are to be determined.

The city would also assist businesses with licensing and permits along with other steps in the leasing process. Webster said that helps businesses gain experience.

For the initiative to succeed, property owners must also participate by making their vacant spaces available. Webster said one incentive is that this will enhance the aesthetic and economic appeal of that neighborhood. While initially temporary, the program aims to foster long-term connections between small businesses and property owners.

"So the long term opportunity out of this is that these businesses create these relationships through technical assistance that we're looking to curate around this. They learn how to lease negotiate. They understand how to do their financials. They understand that they can actually take on a storefront," said Webster.

The program is expected to be fully operational later this summer, with more details to be announced. The city is actively seeking both small businesses to fill spaces and property owners willing to participate. Property owners can show interest by filling out this form. Businesses are encouraged to sign up for the BizCare newsletter to stay in touch.

