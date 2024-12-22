Watch Now
Kansas City Tradition | Sounds of the Holidays on KSHB 41, 38 The Spot

KSHB
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of our favorite traditions is back for another year this month on KSHB 41 News and 38 the Spot.

You can watch Sounds of the Holiday at the following times and places:

  • 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 24, on 38 The Spot
  • 5 to 7 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 25, on KSHB 41
  • 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 28, on KSHB 41
  • 4 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 28, on 38 The Spot
  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 29, on KSHB 41.

The following schools performed in this year’s special:

  • Belton High School Belton Singers
  • Blue Springs Chamber Choir
  • Bonner Springs Singing Braves
  • Grandview Chamber Choir
  • Kearney Chamber Choir
  • Lansing Legacy Singers
  • Lee’s Summit High School
  • Olathe East Concordia Choir
  • Park Hill South Concert Choir
  • Paseo Academy
  • Platte County Sound Express
  • Ray-Pec Chamber Singers
  • Raytown Concert Choir
  • St. Thomas Aquinas Chamber Choir
  • Staley Falcon Chorale
  • Winnetonka Cardinal and Gold
122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_ST THOMAS AQUINAS CHAMBER CHOIR.jpg
St. Thomas Aquinas Chamber Choir
122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_BONNER SPRINGS SINGING BRAVES.jpg
Bonner Springs Singing Braves

122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_WINNETONKA CARDINAL AND GOLD.jpg
Winnetonka Cardinal and Gold

122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_PLATTE COUNTY SOUND EXPRESS.jpg
Platte County Sound Express

122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_BLUE SPRINGS CHAMBER CHOIR.jpg
Blue Springs Chamber Choir

122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_BELTON HS_BELTON SINGERS.jpg
Belton High School Belton Singers

122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_PARK HILL CONCERT CHOIR.jpg
Park Hill Concert Choir

122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_LEES SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL.jpg
Lee’s Summit High School

122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_GRANDVIEW CHAMBER CHOIR.jpg
Grandview Chamber Choir

122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_RAYPEC CHAMBER SINGERS.jpg
Ray-Pec Chamber Singers

122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_LANSING LEGACY SINGERS.jpg
Lansing Legacy Singers

122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_STALEY FALCON CHORALE.jpg
Staley Falcon Chorale

122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_RAYTOWN CONCERT CHOIR.jpg
Raytown Concert Choir

122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_KEARNEY CHAMBER CHOIR.jpg
Kearney Chamber Choir

122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_PARK HILL SOUTH HS.jpg
Park Hill South Concert Choir

122524_KSHB_SoundsOfTheHoliday_PASEO ACADEMY.jpg
Paseo Academy

