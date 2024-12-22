Kansas City Tradition | Sounds of the Holidays on KSHB 41, 38 The Spot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of our favorite traditions is back for another year this month on KSHB 41 News and 38 the Spot.

You can watch Sounds of the Holiday at the following times and places:



5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 24, on 38 The Spot

5 to 7 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 25, on KSHB 41

1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 28, on KSHB 41

4 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 28, on 38 The Spot

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 29, on KSHB 41.

The following schools performed in this year’s special:

Belton High School Belton Singers

Blue Springs Chamber Choir

Bonner Springs Singing Braves

Grandview Chamber Choir

Kearney Chamber Choir

Lansing Legacy Singers

Lee’s Summit High School

Olathe East Concordia Choir

Park Hill South Concert Choir

Paseo Academy

Platte County Sound Express

Ray-Pec Chamber Singers

Raytown Concert Choir

St. Thomas Aquinas Chamber Choir

Staley Falcon Chorale

Winnetonka Cardinal and Gold

KSHB St. Thomas Aquinas Chamber Choir

KSHB Bonner Springs Singing Braves





KSHB Winnetonka Cardinal and Gold





KSHB Platte County Sound Express





KSHB Blue Springs Chamber Choir





KSHB Belton High School Belton Singers





KSHB Park Hill Concert Choir





KSHB Lee’s Summit High School





KSHB Grandview Chamber Choir





KSHB Ray-Pec Chamber Singers





KSHB Lansing Legacy Singers





KSHB Staley Falcon Chorale





KSHB Raytown Concert Choir





KSHB Kearney Chamber Choir





KSHB Park Hill South Concert Choir



