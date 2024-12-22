Kansas City Tradition | Sounds of the Holidays on KSHB 41, 38 The Spot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of our favorite traditions is back for another year this month on KSHB 41 News and 38 the Spot.
You can watch Sounds of the Holiday at the following times and places:
- 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 24, on 38 The Spot
- 5 to 7 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 25, on KSHB 41
- 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 28, on KSHB 41
- 4 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 28, on 38 The Spot
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 29, on KSHB 41.
The following schools performed in this year’s special:
- Belton High School Belton Singers
- Blue Springs Chamber Choir
- Bonner Springs Singing Braves
- Grandview Chamber Choir
- Kearney Chamber Choir
- Lansing Legacy Singers
- Lee’s Summit High School
- Olathe East Concordia Choir
- Park Hill South Concert Choir
- Paseo Academy
- Platte County Sound Express
- Ray-Pec Chamber Singers
- Raytown Concert Choir
- St. Thomas Aquinas Chamber Choir
- Staley Falcon Chorale
- Winnetonka Cardinal and Gold