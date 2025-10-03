Kansas City transit leaders look at solutions before bus funding expires by end of 2025

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability, solutions and consumer advocacy. Share your story with Isabella.

With thousands of Chappell Roan fans flocking to downtown Kansas City, Missouri, this weekend, they need a way to get around.

It's something regional leaders continue to think about as the World Cup will bring thousands of soccer fans to the metro next year. However, a more immediate issue is finding the funding to keep the buses running until then.

Kansas City transit leaders look at solutions before bus funding expires

Riders do not currently pay anything to hop on the streetcar or a bus in Kansas City, but that could change by next year. With funding possibly running out by the end of the year, communities could start paying a sales tax and fare to keep public transit up and running.

30,000 people take Kansas City's public transit daily. Michael Harvey came from Raytown to Union Station to work on Chappell Roan's concert on Friday night.

"I literally rely on these bus lines right now," Harvey said. "These buses can drop off dozens of people [to the concert] at a time, and it'll pull you right up to it."

Kansas City, Missouri, is funding 92% of the operating costs, according to city councilman Eric Bunch. He explained the city is preparing to provide an additional $15 million in funding, on top of the previously approved $77 million, to help the Kansas City Area Transit Authority (KCATA) keep the buses running through the end of the year.

"We're already at an unprecedented level of funding for our part in Kansas City, Missouri," councilman Bunch said. "We're headed towards more investment."

Councilman Bunch also serves on the KCATA board. He hopes the four biggest counties in the metro start to pitch in for the bus price tag.

"We need other jurisdictions to also come in," Bunch said. "Come to the table and find solutions for their communities."

That's why leaders from across the Kansas City metro met on Friday morning to bring up sustainable solutions.

The KCATA board chair feels confident that a solution can be found by the end of the year.

"The [conversations] are very positive," Reginald Townsend said. "We don't expect any of the angst we had before."

Townsend expects a common fare for bus rides across the metro utilizing a cashless system.

"We're definitely looking at very affordable rates for the system," Townsend said.

Poll research from the Kansas City Regional Transit Alliance (KCRTA) showed that the majority of the voters across Clay, Jackson, Johnson and Platte counties would support paying a 1/2 to 1 cent sales tax for transit.

"We are hoping that we could get to the ballot in the next year in at least one of the counties and kind of start a domino process where we're expanding that pool," chair Tristin Amezcua-Hogan said.

According to the KCRTA, the sales tax could bring in up to $200 million a year.

"Because of the limited tools available to create funding, it really is the only option we do have," Amezcua-Hogan said.

Riders don't love having to pay fares or sales tax, but 12 million people a year need a ride.

“We need this. There’s a lot of people who rely on this," Harvey said. "I don’t feel like we should have to pay for it, for the ones that’s struggling, but if that’s what has to be done, that’s what has to be done.”

The KCATA expects to have more concrete plans by the end of the year.

