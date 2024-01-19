Watch Now
Kansas City trash collection services canceled Friday due to temperatures

KSHB
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trash and recycling services in Kansas City, Missouri, were canceled Friday due to dangerously low temperatures, the city announced.

Workers attempted to continue working through the conditions but were unsuccessful.

Normal pick-up will resume on Monday, Jan. 22.

Households scheduled for pick-up on Monday will be allowed up to four bags.

For households scheduled on Thursday Jan. 25, and Friday, Jan. 26, the city will allow up to six bags.

Bulky pick-up appointments will be rescheduled.


