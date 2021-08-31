Kansas City University partnership aims to increase minority representation in medical fields

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Missouri universities have joined forces to “provide a novel pathway” for underrepresented students to enter medical school.

Kansas City University and Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis on Tuesday made official their partnership, which allows students to complete undergraduate and graduate degrees from HSSU and KCU’s College of Biosciences, respectively, within four years, a news release stated.

“This partnership is about more than just increasing diversity within KCU’s student body,” Marc B. Hahn, KCU’s president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “It is about addressing intolerance, improving cultural competency in physicians, and most importantly, confronting head on the issue of health disparities across our communities and around the country.”

The first cohort began this summer and consisted of three HSSU students. Going forward, two HSSU students will be selected annually, with the ability to receive a one-year, full-tuition scholarship for the master’s program.