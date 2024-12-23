Kansas City VA Medical Center nurse arrested, charged with child pornagraphy crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City VA Medical Center nurse has been charged with child pornography crimes, the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri announced.

Paul Robert Wyatt, 56, was charged with distribution of child pornography over the internet, receipt of child pornography over the internet and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors alleged Wyatt distributed child pornography on Sept. 9, 2023.

He's also accused of receiving child porn on Oct. 12, 2023, as well as possessing child porn involving a victim under the age of 12 on Nov. 22, 2023.

KSHB 41 reached out to the Kansas City VA Medical Center regarding the status of Wyatt's employment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

