Kansas City vegan bakery offers alternatives as egg prices rise

In the last month, egg prices rose almost 14 percent.

“It’s crazy. Going up, up, up,” said Mud Pie Vegan Bakery employee Ammon Mahurin said. “Luckily, I don’t have to buy eggs.”

Earlier this week, the US Department of Agriculture released a report that stated they anticipate egg prices to increase more than 40% this year.

United States Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said prices would come down this summer.

Her department has a $1 billion plan to make that happen, along with battling bird flu.

Mud Pie Vegan Bakery cracked the code to a sweet treat without eggs. The team uses substitutes like egg replacers, flax, and in some cases, applesauce.

“No one knows," Mahurin said. "You can’t tell that there wasn’t an egg in it or dairy milk in it. Most of it doesn’t even need it.”

For people hoping to cut down on egg consumption, employees recommend yogurt as an egg alternative for people who do eat animal products.

“You want to use the right product for the right thing you’re making,” Mahurin said. “Texture is the big part. Because the egg provides a lot of structure in cakes and that kind of thing.”



Mahurin said it is important to research which substitute you should use based on what you are making because they are not interchangeable.

