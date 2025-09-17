Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City veterans embark on Honor Flight to visit Washington D.C. memorials

Nearly 100 local veterans representing Korean War, Vietnam War and Iraq conflict take free trip to visit memorials and receive overdue recognition for their service
Kansas City veterans embark on Honor Flight to visit Washington D.C. memorials
Kansas City veterans embark on Honor Flight to visit Washington D.C. memorials
Posted

KANSAS CITY, MO — Nearly 100 Kansas City-area veterans departed Wednesday morning for Washington D.C. as part of Honor Flight KC, a free trip allowing them to visit war memorials and pay their respects to fallen comrades.

Kansas City veterans embark on Honor Flight to visit Washington D.C. memorials

The 82 veterans and their companions took off from Kansas City International Airport, representing service members from the Korean War, Vietnam War and the conflict in Iraq. The group is scheduled to return around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The whirlwind trip lasts less than 24 hours, during which the veterans will visit the World War II, Korean, Vietnam, 9/11 and Lincoln memorials and others in the nation's capital.

Honor Flight is a national program designed to give veterans the recognition many didn't receive when they returned from service. The organization provides free transportation to Washington D.C. for veterans to visit memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

Scott Welsch, who served 22 years split between the Marine Corps and Army, including two tours in Afghanistan, is accompanying his father, a Vietnam veteran, on the trip.

Scott Welsch
Scott Welsch, Marine Corps and Army veteran.

"I'm mostly excited to see the memorials that are dedicated to vets, because it's not just about me, it's not just about the people that are going — it's about veterans at home and the sacrifices that we've made," Welsch said.

Community members can help welcome the veterans home at KCI's departure level by security. Those interested in greeting the returning veterans should monitor Honor Flight KC's social media for any potential flight time changes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us