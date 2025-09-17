Kansas City veterans embark on Honor Flight to visit Washington D.C. memorials

KANSAS CITY, MO — Nearly 100 Kansas City-area veterans departed Wednesday morning for Washington D.C. as part of Honor Flight KC, a free trip allowing them to visit war memorials and pay their respects to fallen comrades.

The 82 veterans and their companions took off from Kansas City International Airport, representing service members from the Korean War, Vietnam War and the conflict in Iraq. The group is scheduled to return around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The whirlwind trip lasts less than 24 hours, during which the veterans will visit the World War II, Korean, Vietnam, 9/11 and Lincoln memorials and others in the nation's capital.

Honor Flight is a national program designed to give veterans the recognition many didn't receive when they returned from service. The organization provides free transportation to Washington D.C. for veterans to visit memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

Scott Welsch, who served 22 years split between the Marine Corps and Army, including two tours in Afghanistan, is accompanying his father, a Vietnam veteran, on the trip.

JONATHAN GOEDE/KSHB Scott Welsch, Marine Corps and Army veteran.

"I'm mostly excited to see the memorials that are dedicated to vets, because it's not just about me, it's not just about the people that are going — it's about veterans at home and the sacrifices that we've made," Welsch said.

Community members can help welcome the veterans home at KCI's departure level by security. Those interested in greeting the returning veterans should monitor Honor Flight KC's social media for any potential flight time changes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.