Kansas City voters say yes to public safety sales tax renewal, new city jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, voters approved a 20-year extension to a public safety sales tax whose proceeds would have been used to build a new city jail.

60% percent of voters were in favor of the sales tax extension while 40% said no.

"You need accountability for those who offend, you need consequences," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "But you also need to have a source of funds that allows us to invest in greater mental health and in rehabilitation for our community. That's exactly what the people of Kansas City has supported today. I'm so proud of Kansas City voters.

The sales tax revenue is expected to generate about $480 million over the next 20 years.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne found out the cost to build a new detention center could be from $150 million to $250 million.

The new jail would be next to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, which is being built just off Interstate 70 and US 40 Highway.

"We don't have the capacity [right now], we're sending folks to Vernon and Johnson County," Kansas City Councilman Nathan Willett said. "This is going to bring people who commit crimes who need a bit of a timeout in a place but also connect them with resources. I think this is a good, holistic approach."

Opponents of the tax argued that money should be going toward crime prevention measures and mental health resources. Leaders with Decarcerate KC explained they will continue to push for solutions.

"We're still in the fight," community organizer Pateisha Royal said. "We got to get back to the drawing board, we have to work on a better Kansas City for residents. We still have to be here and organize on what's next."

Councilman Johnathan Duncan was the only Kansas City council member who opposed the passage of the public safety sales tax. He explained he will ensure mental health resources are included in the new jail.

"I'm ready to propose an ordinance to capture some of that funding to ensure that there is a community resource center that will actually improve public safety that is outcomes and solutions based," Councilman Duncan said. "If the jail is our new reality, then I will work in that reality to make it the best jail that we can possibly have."

Kansas City, Mo., Councilman Crispin Rea said told Ledonne money from the sales tax would cover detention center building costs and still support safety resources. Operation costs would be covered through other city budget funding measures.

"There is more than enough revenue that will be raised to cover the construction of the facility and continue to do the important things that the police department has need of to address deficiencies with the 911 system," Rea said.

Kansas City council has sent out a request for proposal for the design of the detention center. Councilmembers stated at Tuesday night's watch party they expect construction to begin in late 2027.

