Kansas City voters to decide whether to renew public safety sales tax in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Kansas City, Missouri, will decide whether or not to renew a public safety sales tax in the spring.

On Thursday, the KCMO City Council voted to place the initiative on April 8, 2025, election ballot.

If approved, the one-quarter cent sales tax would be extended by 20 years.

"Today’s vote brings us closer to a safer Kansas City. As we continue our investment in housing, health, and education, we are also a City that needs to ensure bad acts have consequences that are swift and certain," Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a press release. "I look forward to bringing our detention and rehabilitation plan to voters, who understand that investing in both security and rehabilitation is what strengthens our entire community."

Revenue from the sales tax would be used for the construction of a new municipal rehabilitation and detention center as well as maintenance needs for law enforcement and first responders, according the release.

