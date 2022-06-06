Kansas City wins bid to host 2024 US Conference of Mayor's Annual Meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will host the 2024 U.S. Conference of Mayor's Annual Meeting , Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Monday.

Lucas announced the news in a Tweet, saying the conference will not only bring hundreds of mayors from around the country to the area, but also "millions of dollars to businesses downtown and throughout our region."

After months of working with mayors across the country, Kansas City has been chosen to host the 2024 US Conference of Mayors’ Annual Meeting. The conference will bring 100s of mayors and millions of dollars to businesses downtown and throughout our region. pic.twitter.com/MzpntvaHqX — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) June 6, 2022

The conference includes cities with populations of 30,000 or greater. 1,400 cities in the United States are eligible to be included.

The annual meeting is held in June at a different location each year.

At the meeting, mayors discuss and develop policy positions, and vote on a policy resolution, which is presented to both Congress and the president of the United States. Mayors also work on task forces to address specific issues through the organization.

Lucas says hosting the event is a sign of momentum for the city.

"It also proves Kansas City truly is on a roll," Lucas said. "Now let's keep our fingers crossed for the World Cup!"

The 2022 annual meeting began Friday in Reno, Nevada, and concludes Monday.