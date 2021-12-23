Kansas City withdraws from 2024 RNC selection process

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, has withdrawn from the selection process to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and Visit KC withdrew via a letter to the Republican National Committee. In the letter, obtained by KSHB 41, Lucas and Interim Visit KC President and CEO Randall Landes said "Given the timing and detailed requirements of the RFP, we feel it is not in the best interests of either party for us to move forward with a bid given our existing commitments."

Those commitments include hosting the 2023 NFL Draft and being in the final stages of bidding to serve as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup . In the letter, Lucas and Landes say, "both events will require significant resources including staff time, fundraising and private and public support."

The letter, dated Nov. 8, and send Nov. 23, came just more than a week after officials with the city traveled to Washington, D.C. to discuss hosting the convention with officials from the Republican National Committee.

KSHB 41 first reported the news in late October that the city planned to submit a bid after officials with the RNC reached out to the city to ask them to bid for the 2024 event.

In the letter, Lucas and Landes told the RNC they hope "Kansas City remains on the forefront of consideration as a future host city for 2028 and beyond."

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the city actually sent the letter on Nov. 23, 2021.