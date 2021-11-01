Kansas City woman, 19, dies from injuries in alleged DUI crash in Columbia, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman died over the weekend from injuries in a crash last week in Columbia, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 19-year-old Ashley Footer was driving east near the intersection of Missouri Highway 163 and Route K where she was struck by a car driven by Duncan McCracking.

According to the crash report, McCracking allegedly did not observe the traffic signal at the intersection.

KOMU 8 News in Columbia reports that McCracking was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Footer was transported to University Hospital in Columbia where she died Saturday from injuries in the crash.

Footer was a student at the University of Missouri.

According to a post by Footer’s father, she will be laid to rest in her mother’s home country of Turkey.

