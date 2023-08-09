Kansas City woman explains how gas prices negatively impact her business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — And just like that, drivers are back to seeing high gas prices. AAA reports the average price for gas in Kansas City is around $3.60, which is 40 cents more than what drivers were paying a month ago.

A lot of people depend on their cars for work, but high prices make things harder and harder, like for Kansas Citian Sarah Rollins.

Rain or shine, she's out on the road driving from job to job. Rollins is the owner and founder of KQ Services, a fix-it company whose services aren't limited.

"Commercial cleaning, makereadies for move-ins for apartments, dry wall," Rollins said. "Yeah a little bit of everything maintenance related."

She's burning rubber and a lot of gas in her Ford F-150, driving hundreds of miles a week. It's burning a hole in her pocket.

"If I’m low on gas at all and I see a cheap price, I’ll stop and get it," Rollins said.

Rollins was constantly renting trailers for hauling junk, large paint jobs and other supplies. So when she bought her truck at the end of last year, she assumed it would save her money. Instead, it's going straight down the gas pump.

"I’m making more than I was at my eight-to-five, but I feel like I’m not even doing as well because I’m fighting inflation on gas and supplies all the time," she said.

Rollins explained she fills up at least twice a week, coming out to a little over $160. That's money she wishes she could spend elsewhere — like on her kids and medical bills.

To make up the difference, she's resorted to taking on extra jobs.

"I’ll DoorDash and Postmates on the side," Rollins said. "I’m doing consulting work on my computer at home."

She's also bringing food and water with her instead of eating out.

"That’s saving me, like 75 bucks a week, so that’s a whole tank," Rollins said.

The reality is, there's not much she can do about it. The truck is essential to her job. In fact, she said she knows she'll lose business if she had to give it up.

"I would really only be able to do my basic commercial cleaning, and I wouldn’t be able to keep equipment in the vehicle because I need to be able to fit my children, too," Rollins said.

For now, she'll keep taking any job she can, no matter how far, hoping and waiting for the gas price roller coaster to come down.

"Every time I fill up, I immediately check my bank account like, ok where are we at?" Rollins said. "So, yeah, it’s daunting."

—