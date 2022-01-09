Kansas City woman killed in wrong-way crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman died in a wrong-way crash just before 1 a.m. Sunday in Buchanan County.

Kim Pawling, 53, was driving southbound in the driving lane of northbound Interstate 29 near Faucett, when she collided with a northbound vehicle, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Crash reports say that both drivers tried to avoid the crash by turning into the passing lane, but the front left corner of both vehicles collided.

Both vehicles traveled off the west side of the roadway.

Pawling was pronounced dead at the scene.

