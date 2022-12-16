Kansas City woman recovering from head injury in ICU after rock flies through windshield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit after a rock flew through her front windshield and injured her head.

Friends and family of Eva Kearney are asking, along with KCPD, for anyone who may know how this happened to come forward.

“This is just so senseless and we just have to do something about it,” said Kearney’s employer, Tammy Sciara. “I was in shock. I think I was in shock for the first 24 hours. I think we all were."

Sciara is still trying to make sense of Tuesday night: what happened and why Eva Kearney?

She had multiple missed calls from Kearney on the night of the incident. Her staff had gone home after a longer-than-usual workday due to a staff meeting. When she called Kearney back, her mother picked up.

“Eva had just told her that a car, somebody hit her with a rock,” said Sciara. “I believe she’s still in the ICU. The last I heard is that they were moving her maybe to a different floor. She is doing better. She is able to put some words together and form a few sentences here and there.”

KCPD was called to the area of east 72nd Street and Sycamore Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 13. When officers arrived, they found multiple damaged cars.

Officers then traveled a few blocks down and found Kearney’s car near 76th Street. She had already been taken to the hospital. Her front windshield had damage consistent with a rock the size of a softball.

“It is being investigated as an aggravated assault, but we’re open to a wide range of possibilities here. It’s not outside the realm of possibility that it could’ve come off of a bridge overpass or a vehicle hauling rocks or something like that,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesperson for KCPD.

Police currently do not have any confirmed reports of someone throwing a rock. That is why they say Kearney’s testimony will be the key piece of this investigation.

Sciara says Kearney has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter to look after. In hopes of helping the family with accruing medical bills, her coworkers launched a GoFundMe page with a goal of $50,000.

Sciara has also posted updates from her business Instagram page , asking their clients for help spreading the word.

“Somebody has to know something," said Sciara. "Somebody has to have heard something, saw something. And our hope is that by spreading it across social media to anyone that will listen is that someone will come forward."

