KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Ashton Penrod, 26, was being pulled downstream in a tube by a 2003 Supra boat at the 10.6 mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Penrod was thrown from the tube and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, by air ambulance with serious injuries.