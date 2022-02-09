Kansas City Zoo adding American alligator habitat this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is predicting it will be a snappy 2022 for visitors as it announced plans to add an American alligator habitat this summer.

According to a press release, the habitat will be located near the Discovery Barn and Bill Goats Gruff Yard, where a koi pond currently resides.

The south side of the koi pond will be home to six female alligators that will be transferred to the KC Zoo from Florida.

Crews will also install a building with indoor facilities so that specialists are able to tend to the alligators.

Visitors will also be able to watch the alligators from the indoor facility.

According to the KC Zoo, American alligators can grow to be 10 to 15 feet in length and weigh up to 1,000 pounds.

Pictured below is an American alligator provided by the KC Zoo:

Kansas City Zoo American alligator

Construction for the new habitat will begin this month with the gators arriving sometime this summer.