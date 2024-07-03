Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium announces birth of baby female giraffe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new giraffe in town.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium announced the birth of a baby female giraffe early in the morning on Sunday, June 30.

The calf came into the world weighing 125 pounds and stood five feet, six inches tall.

Mom giraffe Makali, 12, and the baby are both doing well and are bonding together behind the scenes.

In the future, Zookeepers plan to introduce the calf to her herd mates one at a time.

Four-year-old Aidan is the calf’s father. Aiden has been in Kansas City since 2022.

The calf is Makali’s second. Her first calf, Maxwell, was born in 2018 and relocated in 2020 as part of a breeding recommendation plan.

With the birth of the new calf, the zoo's herd has grown to five giraffes.

Zoo officials said it will be "some time" before the public can see the new calf.

