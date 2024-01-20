Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium does its best to stay open in Arctic cold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The frigid cold keeps people inside — but what about zoo animals?

The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium closed once this year during the first round of Arctic temperatures and snow. Staff told KSHB 41 News the reasoning was in consideration of the safety of visitors and it gave maintenance time to shovel snow away.

The zoo tries not to close unless necessary because it is open year-round and braves any weather. But it still has the same worries as homeowners, like frozen pipes.

"We have to be very careful. In fact, we've had a couple of breaks and we have to do the same thing or we'll repair them and get through it," executive director Sean Putney said. "So, the colder it gets the more threat there is for that. And we're always, always trying to keep an eye out to make sure that we don't have very much of an issue.”

The animals get moved inside at a certain temperature cutoff that is unique to each, according to Putney. He said many can handle temperatures in 30-40 degree range. When it gets colder than that, many can be viewed from indoors. Putney said sometimes they have to close the pathway to the African section of the zoo due to dangerous conditions if it is icy.

Wintertime can provide a more private experience with the animals, Putney shared.

KSHB 41 News Polar bear at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium

"You have fewer people that are here on the grounds during the wintertime, you get more of that one-on-one time with animals. And I think they're enriched by it,” he said.

Sobela Ocean Aquarium no longer requires reservations ahead of time. It is included in zoo admission. You can plan your visit ahead of time online.