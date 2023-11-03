Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium mourns loss of 22-year-old lion 'Nala'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium announced Friday the death of one its longtime lions.

Nala, a 22-year-old lion, was euthanized on Oct. 25 because her health was declining due to metastatic cancer, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

She was one of the oldest lions in facilities that are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Nala was born at the KC Zoo alongside three other lion clubs on Sept. 1, 2001, to her mother Jean and dad Dumisani.

She enjoyed stalking and pouncing her sister Zuri and would often outsmart animal care specialist during training, the zoo said.

"She was beloved by her Zoo family and will be greatly missed by all," the zoo said in the Facebook post announcing her death.

