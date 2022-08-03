Watch Now
Kansas City Zoo introduces red panda cubs Zhuzi, Sundara to world

Zhuzi, Sundara born in May
Red panda cubs
Kansas City Zoo
Zhuzi and Sundara were born in May at the Kansas City Zoo.
Red panda cubs
Posted at 2:58 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 15:58:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Kansas City Zoo welcomed two red panda cubs to the world in May.

Zhuzi and Sundara were born on May 23.

According to the Kansas City Zoo, Zhuzi is a boy and his name means "bamboo" in Chinese. Sundara means "beautiful" in Napalese.

The siblings were born with their eyes closes and weighed just over 100 grams each.

Their mother, Kashmir, is still spending private time with her babies behind the scenes.

Though Zhuzi and Sundara aren't available in the main habitat, zoo visitors can see them through a animal cam in front of the habitat.

