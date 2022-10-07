Kansas City Zoo removes some birds from habitats as a precaution against avian flu

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some birds at the Kansas City Zoo will be removed from their outdoor habitats in order to prevent avian flu exposure, the zoo announced Friday.

The zoo reports it has been closely monitoring the outbreak as the viral respiratory disease has been "widespread" this year. This past spring , the zoo moved some birds indoors to protect them from this disease.

Birds living outside are especially vulnerable during the migratory season.

Birds that may have come into contact with wild waterfowl are being transported to "behind-the-scenes areas," according to the zoo's statement. Potentially affected birds include the trumpeter swans, yellow-billed storks, African crowned cranes, saddle-billed storks and flamingos.

The zoo said it regularly inspects its birds for signs of disease, and there have been no cases of avian flu on the premises as of Friday.

On Wednesday, the city of Overland Park announced that the Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead would close temporarily after four geese and a wild duck died suddenly from suspected cases of avian flu. The city sent samples for further testing.

Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead remains closed Friday with hopes of re-opening again Saturday.