Kansas City Zoo to welcome Aidan, 11-foot tall giraffe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is set to welcome a new animal later next month.

On Monday, the zoo announced the arrival of Aidan, an 11-foot tall, 1,200-pound giraffe from the Brevard Zoo in Florida.

Aidan is going through a 30-day health quarantine and acclamation period before he’ll join other the giraffes: Mahali, Makali and Chandy.

While Aidan will be able to join the other giraffes next month, giraffes don’t like winters in Kansas City much, so they may not be in public view as they remain in a heated barn.

Aidan is a Masai giraffe, which can grow up to 18-feet tall. He is described as sweet, calm and brave by the zoo’s animal care specialists.

