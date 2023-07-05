Kansas City Zoo’s ‘playful, mischievous’ 24-year-old chimpanzee passes away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo shared Wednesday with “great sadness” that Dafina, a 24-year-old chimpanzee, has passed away.

Born at the zoo, Dafina was “beloved” by staff as well as her surrogate mother, Patty, and Rue, who Dafina acted as a surrogate mother for.

KC Zoo remembers the chimp for her intelligent, mischievous and sweet nature.

“Her animal care specialists will especially miss her food grunts for her favorite sugar-free juice and seeing her take a ‘bath,’ as she always made sure her beautiful hair was in pristine shape,” the zoo shared in a Facebook post.

Before her passing, Dafina received care for an inoperable reproductive tract tumor and secondary renal failure.

The zoo maintains she enjoyed a “good quality of life until recently.”

“Despite amazing care from our animal care and veterinary health teams, her health declined significantly in her last couple days … Dafina will be dearly missed by all her Zoo family,” KC Zoo shared.

—