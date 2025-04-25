Kansas City's Catholic community reflects on Pope Francis’ legacy ahead of Vatican farewell

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As the world prepares to say goodbye to Pope Francis in a solemn farewell ceremony at the Vatican, the Catholic community in Kansas City is taking time to reflect on the legacy of a pope who broke barriers.

At local parishes and Catholic schools, students and church members have been in mourning and prayer all week long.

“The morning after Easter we were celebrating. And then to hear this news was really devastating. I think that it gave us a feeling of sadness throughout not only the Catholic community, but an entire global community," said Claudia Meyer.

President of Cristo Rey Kansas City, Claudia Meyers looks back at his legacy and his time as Pope.

“I truly believe that the Pope not only influenced me, but just our entire world, especially at times that we live right now, his, as you said, boldness, way of dealing with things, not shying away from difficult issues and facing them, really advocating for interfaith dialog.”

Francis, the first pope from the Americas, was the first Latin American to hold the Pope position in the Vatican. Meyer who grew up in Brazil said Pope Francis brought hope to her.

“It truly feels that there's a connection to me. And hence the name the people's Pope. It's about he was so great at making connections. And I think that the fact that he came from the from Latin America, from South America, it was just another easy way for me to connect with the Pope and feel even closer to my own religion," said Meyer.

Members of Redemptorist Church have also been mourning this week.

"It will be sadness where we will know that this is the final farewell but yet it's not because he left us a lot of commentaries and a lot of good things to remember him and to not ever commit him and to pray for his soul," said Alicia Mora.

Mora also acknowledge the legacy of Pope Francis, but is also looking towards his successor.

“I'm hoping that he will, just bring people together from all over the world, just to give us that sense of work with one another and hold the peace and just the love, just the love of you know knowing that love can can unite us and that we will support him, because he will be our next Pope," said Mora.

A Novena— a traditional Catholic prayer— is being held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

__