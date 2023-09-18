Kansas City's Country Club Plaza gears up for 92nd annual Plaza Art Fair

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of artists, restaurants and musical acts are set to take over the Country Club Plaza later this week as part of the 92nd annual Plaza Art Fair.

Officials say as many as 250,000 people could take in this year’s event, which runs from 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, through 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

Crews will block off a stretch of Ward Parkway between Central Street and Pennsylvania, J.C. Nichols Road between Wyandotte and Pennsylvania, and portions of Broadway and Central Street during the free three-day event.

“We’re grateful for the continued enthusiasm and support from our partner organizations, the community and the exceptional artists and musicians who make this tradition so spectacular,” Country Club Plaza general manager Breana Grosz said in a release announcing details of the event. “Celebrating this meaningful tradition with Kansas City natives and visitors is something we look forward to year after year.”

In addition to 240 artists competing in a variety of categories, three stages will offer musical performances over the three days.

