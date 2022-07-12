Watch Now
Kansas City's Country Club Plaza makes change at general manager position

Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 13:45:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new general manager is set to take over leadership of running the County Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taubman, the company that owns the Plaza, announced Tuesday that as of July 22, Breana Grosz will become general manager of the Plaza.

The general manager of the Plaza is in charge of operations, marketing, sponsorships and merchant and community relations.

Grosz most recently served as general manager of the International Market Place in Honolulu, Hawaii, a location she’s been at since 2016.

Outgoing general manager Kasey Vena is leaving the post to “pursue another opportunity in the market.”

I look forward to working with our Country Club Plaza tenants, partners, and community as I excitedly return back to the Midwest,” Grosz said in the release Tuesday. “I am honored to be able to lead this iconic property along with the outstanding Country Club Plaza management team for its 100th year anniversary and more.”

