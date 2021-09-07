Kansas City’s HappyBottoms holding fundraiser featuring Chiefs' Tyreek Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City nonprofit organization that works to provide diapers to families in need is hosting its biggest fundraiser this month.
HappyBottoms is hosting a silent auction from Sept. 6-13, culminating in a Diaper Bowl from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, to raise money to help local families afford diapers.
More than 70 items are up for bid, including a meet and greet with Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Bids are open for the silent auction. A list of items available for bid on HappyBottoms’ website.
The agency says that the pandemic has not been friendly for families in need, as the cost of diapers has increased 16 percent in the past year.
More information about the in-person event on Sept. 13 is available online.