Kansas City’s HappyBottoms holding fundraiser featuring Chiefs' Tyreek Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City nonprofit organization that works to provide diapers to families in need is hosting its biggest fundraiser this month.

HappyBottoms is hosting a silent auction from Sept. 6-13, culminating in a Diaper Bowl from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, to raise money to help local families afford diapers.

More than 70 items are up for bid, including a meet and greet with Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Bids are open for the silent auction. A list of items available for bid on HappyBottoms’ website .

The agency says that the pandemic has not been friendly for families in need, as the cost of diapers has increased 16 percent in the past year.