Kansas City's jail commission hears thoughts on new jail, alternatives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alternatives to Incarceration, a new city commission, held a public meeting on Saturday to get input from the community on improving Kansas City's jail and resource and rehabilitation system.

A myriad of people took the floor — including former detainees, business owners and organization leaders — to share their thoughts in favor of or against development of a new jail.

"I had an episode that led me to commit a crime and violate my motherhood and risk my freedom," said one woman during a Decarcerate KC rally before the meeting.

"We can’t let everybody keep coming down and robbing and pillaging our neighborhood, and putting us out of business," said another man who owns businesses in Westport.

Mayor Quinton Lucas was also in attendance. While he himself did not speak, he said he found the most persuasive arguments to be from those who do want to see reform, but also understand that the city needs a jail.

"We understand the need to try to make sure that we can solve these problems long-term," Mayor Lucas said. "The jail alone won’t do it, but the jail’s an important part of it."

Each person who spoke was passionate about the issue, fighting for what they believe is right.

"I demand you shut down the jail development in Kansas City and that you start to invest in meaningful alternatives that keep people out of jail in the first place," Sundiata Moon said during his speech.

Moon has never been to jail himself, be he understands the impact it has. That's why he's part of Decarcerate KC and is fighting for his brother, who's currently detained. Their relationship was strained for years because of it.

"He’s like this black sheep essentially that we don’t talk about," Moon said. "Last year I made an effort to reach out to him and he told me how grateful he was."

It’s another packed house at the Alternatives to Incarceration Commission public hearing! We know that jails will not keep us safe, and we need alternatives that keep people OUT OF CAGES and in communities. pic.twitter.com/LF653Uhqk0 — Decarcerate KC (@DecarcerateKC) July 22, 2023

Moon, like the rest of Decarcerate KC, want to see the city spend money on actual alternatives to a jail, as opposed to building a new jail.

"People say that our city’s growing, we need a jail. Our city’s growing and we need housing, our city’s growing and we need access to mental health," Moon said. "Why not try something different? Why not actually listen to the people who’ve been impacted by this issue and lead from them, or allow them to lead."

Another woman, Trudy Meyers, was there fighting for her late husband, Thomas Meyers, a former KCPD officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1998 by a drunk driver.

"He [the driver] was sent to northern Missouri where they are supposed to go through the alcohol rehab class, the second day he was there he was kicked out, put back in the prison and then he was released within a few weeks," Meyers said. "Now he’s out."

She believes accountability and a new jail is the best path to take.

"If you mess up, you commit a crime, or you do something wrong, you need to be held responsible," Meyers said.

The trauma of her husband's death is something she thinks about every day, and for her is a constant source of anxiety.

"Is that drunk driver going to be down here in Kansas City today driving?" Meyers said.

Councilwoman Kathryn Shields wrapped up the meeting and said that this is just the beginning of a much bigger conversation.

